ZAMBIA POLICE TO CONTINUE DENYING RALLIES OVER SECURITY CONCERNS



THE Zambia Police Service says it will continue denying requests to hold political rallies whenever there are security concerns.





this follows the decision by police in Mufulira to deny the Socialist Party permission to hold a rally today at Red Star ground in Kamuchanga, citing national security concerns arising from recent incidents in Chingola during President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to the area.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi has advised political parties not to politicize police decisions, as they are made in the interest of everyone’s safety.

He has emphasised that it is the duty of the police to maintain law and order nationwide, and that when officers determine a rally cannot be held safely, they will act accordingly and deny permission or advise when such an event can take place.



