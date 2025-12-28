ZAMBIA PROVIDES EMERGENCY MEDICINES TO BOTSWANA AS PART OF REGIONAL HEALTH SOLIDARITY



PRESS STATEMENT



Lusaka – December 28, 2025



The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the Zambian public that Government has facilitated the provision of a consignment of essential medicines to the Republic of Botswana, which is currently experiencing a public health emergency due to critical shortages of medicines.





Botswana’s medicine shortages have arisen from a combination of economic and systemic factors. These challenges have led to stock-outs of medicines for conditions such as HIV, cancer and diabetes, necessitating urgent intervention.





In response, and in keeping with regional cooperation and public health solidarity, Zambia released a 20-tonne consignment of essential medicines to support Botswana’s immediate needs. The medicines were airlifted from Zambia aboard a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) C130 aircraft and received at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport by the BDF and officials from Botswana’s Ministry of Health. The consignment has since been handed over to Botswana’s Central Medical Stores for distribution to health facilities.





The Ministry of Health would like to assure the Zambian people that this intervention has not compromised the availability of medicines in Zambia. The release of the medicines followed a careful assessment of national stock levels to ensure that the health needs of Zambians continue to be fully met.





Zambia’s ability to support a neighbouring country in this manner reflects the strides Government has made in strengthening medicines procurement, supply chain management and overall health system resilience. These ongoing reforms are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted access to essential medicines across the country.





Public health challenges often extend beyond national borders. Supporting a neighbouring country during a health emergency contributes to regional health security and protects the well-being of populations across the Southern African region.





The Ministry commends the swift coordination between Zambian and Botswana health authorities, as well as the Botswana Defence Force, which enabled the timely and secure transportation of the medicines.





The Ministry of Health remains committed to safeguarding the health of the Zambian people while contributing responsibly to regional efforts that promote health security, solidarity and shared resilience.



Issued by:

(Original Copy Signed )



Georgia Mutale Chimombo

Principle Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Health Zambia