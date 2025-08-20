ZAMBIA, QATAR SEAL $19 BILLION PARTNERSHIP ACROSS 11 KEY SECTORS



August 18, 2025



Zambia and Qatar have signed a $19 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation across 11 strategic sectors, marking a major milestone in bilateral relations.





The agreement was signed between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on behalf of Zambia and Al Mansour Holdings representing the State of Qatar.





It spans a wide range of sectors, including energy and oil, banking and finance, housing and urban development, agriculture and food security, mining and minerals, logistics and infrastructure, telecommunications, health and education, environment, tourism, and industrial development.





President Hakainde Hichilema, who witnessed the signing, welcomed the agreement, describing it as a step toward unlocking new opportunities for Zambia’s economy.





He called for the development of an implementation plan and urged Qatar to prioritize investment in Zambia’s energy sector.





The Chairman of Al Mansour Holdings reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to investing in Africa, saying Zambia stood to benefit from the company’s technical expertise in driving sustainable development.





The signing ceremony was attended by President Hichilema and Al Mansour Group Chairman, Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani. Officials noted that the partnership builds on President Hichilema’s 2023 state visit to Qatar, which paved the way for closer collaboration between the two nations.





Acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Rodney Sikumba said the MoU lays the foundation for stronger bilateral ties between Lusaka and Doha.



© Falcon News