ZAMBIA, QATAR SEAL MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR DEALS





By Wagon Media Team



President Hakainde Hichilema has today announced the signing of multi-billion-dollar Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Zambia and the State of Qatar, covering key sectors such as mining, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, textiles, transport, logistics, banking, and finance.





Speaking after hosting His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani at State House, President Hichilema said the agreements mark a new chapter in Zambia–Qatar relations, building on the strong ties established during his 2023 State Visit to Doha.





“These partnerships open vast opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development for our people. Beyond trade, we are also working with Qatar to promote peace, stability, and security globally,” President Hichilema emphasized.





The agreements signal Zambia’s growing place on the international stage as a trusted destination for investment and cooperation.







