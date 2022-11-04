Zambia Qualifications Authority To Evaluate Local Qualifications Within Two Weeks

ZAQA TO EVALUATE LOCAL QUALIFICATIONS WITHIN TWO WEEKS

The Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) has committed to ensuring that locally obtained qualifications are evaluated within 14 days, with international qualifications to be assessed within 30 days.

Some ZAQA officials are in South Africa at the invitation of their counterparts from the South African Qualification Authority (SAQA), a meeting facilitated by the Zambia High Commission.

First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission to South Africa, Tamara Nyirenda, notes that the officials are expected to discuss challenges facing Zambian students in obtaining the South African Certificate.

The document is a prerequisite for enrolling at any South African University, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Speaking in South Africa, Wednesday, during a Zoom meeting with Zambian Academicians and Students in that country, ZAQA Acting Director-Technical Services, Fidelis Cheelo, said the Authority will look into how best to address the identified challenges.

Cheelo assured that ZAQA will ensure challenges facing Zambian students are also addressed at regional level, noting that Zambia has a framework that aligns with that of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

And ZAQA Director-Corporate Services, Mercy Ngoma, says the value of Zambia Qualification Framework lies in its potential to contribute to policy goals such as lifelong learning, recognition of skills and improving the quality of education and training.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Inonge Mwenya, says she is happy that ZAQA has been invited for the meeting so that the two countries can address the issues affecting the students and reach a mutual understanding on other issues.

May be an image of 4 people, people sitting and people standing