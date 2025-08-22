ZAMBIA REAFFIRMS CALL FOR PEACE IN MIDDLE EAST AS ISRAEL OPENS EMBASSY IN LUSAKA





President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated Zambia’s call for peace and stability in the Middle East, stressing that lasting solutions can only come through dialogue and diplomacy.





President Hichilema has also thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their commitment to strengthening relations with Zambia and welcomed Israel’s decision to establish a resident embassy in Lusaka, describing it as a historic milestone in the more than 60 years of bilateral ties.





Speaking during talks with Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar at State House, President Hichilema thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their commitment to strengthening relations with Zambia.





He urged all parties in the Middle East to remain steadfast in seeking peaceful outcomes that guarantee security and prosperity.





President Hichilema commended Zambia’s long-standing partnership with Israel’s support in health, education, and agriculture.





He recalled that Israel helped establish the University of Zambia just three years after independence, making it a hub for Southern Africa. He noted that Israeli expertise in irrigation technology would be crucial in combating the effects of recurring droughts, while also pointing to opportunities for collaboration in mining and trade.





“Israel made the University of Zambia a regional institution because of our liberation credentials and our commitment to peace and security. Today, we continue to build on this strong foundation through cooperation in agriculture, education, and health, including advanced medical services such as heart surgery in Israel,” President Hichilema said.





The President emphasized that economic diplomacy remains central to Zambia’s foreign policy, identifying agriculture, mining, climate change, and trade as key sectors where Israeli investment and knowledge could drive sustainable growth.





Minister Sa’ar praised President Hichilema’s leadership, calling him “one of the most esteemed and respected African and world leaders.”



Mr. Sa’ar announced that Israel would establish a trauma and emergency hospital in Livingstone while continuing to support Zambia with training in agriculture, water management, and food security.





“Opening the Israeli Embassy in Lusaka marks the beginning of a new chapter, Zambia has always held a special place in Israel’s heart since independence, and this embassy will serve as a cornerstone of our renewed engagement with Africa,” Mr. Sa’ar said.





Zambia’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe welcomed the move, saying Israel’s diplomatic presence would boost cooperation in trade, health, and education.





© Falcon News