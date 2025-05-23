ZAMBIA RECORDS-BREAKING MAIZE HARVEST IN 2024/25 SEASON AMID RENEWED COMMITMENT TO HARD WORK



Lusaka, Zambia – 22 May 2025



Zambia has recorded its highest maize production in the 2024/25 farming season, with a forecasted harvest of 3,655,645 metric tonnes—offering renewed hope and national pride following the devastating drought of the previous season.





This milestone has been attributed to the resilience and dedication of Zambian farmers who responded positively to President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for hard work, despite the challenges posed by the 2023/24 drought.





In a statement, Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Mr. Levy Joseph Ngoma, praised the country’s farmers for their perseverance and productivity.





“Under President Hakainde Hichilema, the call to hard work is producing good results,” said Mr. Ngoma. “We are grateful to our hardworking farmers who, despite the setbacks of last season, chose not to give up but to plant again. Today, we have a reason to celebrate.”





The record forecast underscores the impact of the New Dawn Administration’s policies aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, improving resilience to climate shocks, and promoting food security.





The government has reaffirmed its continued support to farmers through investments in extension services, inputs, and irrigation infrastructure to ensure that Zambia remains on the path to agricultural sustainability and economic transformation.



