ZAMBIA REVIEWS EMERGENCY LAWS



Friday… May 16, 2025



The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, Human Rights, and Governance, Dr. Clement Andeleki, has disclosed that Zambia is currently reviewing legislation related to the management of emergency situations to enhance the country’s preparedness and responsiveness to emerging challenges.





Dr. Andeleki made these remarks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during a benchmarking visit by the Committee to the House of Representatives of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.





He stated that the purpose of the visit was to draw lessons from Ethiopia’s experience in handling emergency situations, including the management of the pandemic in a country with a large population.





The Zambian delegation, which comprised eleven Members of Parliament, expressed particular interest in how Ethiopia developed and implemented policies to manage public health crises and other emergencies.





Dr. Andeleki expressed gratitude to the Government of Ethiopia for hosting the Zambian delegation and facilitating the benchmarking tour.



He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the Parliament of Zambia and the House of Representatives of Ethiopia and called for regular exchange visits to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations.





Hon. Essa Boru, Deputy Chairperson , Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, welcomed the Zambian delegation and assured them of the Ethiopian Parliament’s full cooperation.





He presented an overview of Ethiopia’s policy and legal frameworks governing emergency situations and highlighted the critical role of the Ethiopian Parliament in overseeing emergency declarations, ensuring checks and balances, and safeguarding constitutional rights during crises.





Issued by:

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary – Press & Tourism

Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia