Zambia Rises on the Global Mining Index



The positive results are beginning to show. Zambia has moved from 28th to 25th position on the Global Mining Index, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s mining sector.





This progress can largely be attributed to the stable and consistent mining policies implemented by the UPND government, which have created a more predictable and supportive investment environment. As a result, investor confidence in Zambia’s mining industry continues to strengthen.





Equally important is the patience, resilience, and support of the Zambian people. National development is a collective effort, and the progress we are witnessing today is a result of a shared commitment to rebuilding and strengthening key sectors of our economy. We began this journey together, and together we will reap its benefits.





With continued reforms and commitment, the mining sector is expected to deliver more gains, more jobs, and greater opportunities for the people of Zambia.



We reaffirm the commitment to fixing and strengthening the mining sector for the greater good of our country.





Special recognition goes to President Hakainde Hichilema for his visionary leadership. Appreciation is also extended to the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon. Paul Kabuswe, for his focused leadership, and to the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Hapenga Kabeta, for his steady and inspiring guidance.





Gratitude is further extended to the entire management and staff at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development for their tireless efforts and dedication in driving productivity and progress within the sector.





Together, we continue working toward a stronger mining industry and a more prosperous Zambia.



SALT SANA.