ZAMBIA RISKS ECONOMIC IMBALANCE IF MINING PUSH IGNORES SOCIAL SECTORS, ECONOMIST WARNS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



A social economist has emphasized the need for Zambia to align efforts across all sectors of the economy to effectively support its mining output targets





Kelvin Chisanga highlighted that the mining sector remains a cornerstone of Zambia’s economic foundation, and achieving the projected three million metric tons of annual copper production will require well-driven policies that prioritize both the development of the mining industry and other critical areas.





Mr. Chisanga stressed that Zambia’s economic stability and growth depend on a multi-sectoral approach, as outlined in the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP).





He noted that while increased mining activities contribute significantly to production, they also pose potential health risks, necessitating improved healthcare services and infrastructure to support the sector’s expansion.





He cautioned against an overemphasis on mining production at the expense of social sectors, advocating for balanced development as a key factor in ensuring long-term sustainability.