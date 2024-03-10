ZAMBIA SELECTED TO HOST THE LEAST DEVELOPING COUNTRIES FUTURE FORUM

Zambia has been selected by the United Nations Office of the High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Countries, and Small Island Developing States-UN-OHRLLS- to host the 2025 Least Developing Countries Future Forum.

The LDC Forum is a platform that brings together researchers and policymakers to explore how to harness innovation, digitalization, and technology to foster structural transformation and development.

The selection of Zambia to host the meeting is a result of Zambia’s innovative structural transformation agenda being spearheaded by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati says the Government was happy with the selection saying the structural transformation agenda on fiscal credibility has appropriately put the country on the world stage.

He said Zambia’s debt restructuring model is now being used by other African Countries. He says the restructuring of debt will result in the reduction of the annual payment from $750 million to $75 million per annum.

The Minister further cited the Government’s decision to come up with the Public Private Dialogue meant to resolve rigidities that were slowing down the wheels of economic development as another pillar in Zambia’s structural transformation Agenda.

He said the Government was now simplifying regulations and enacting legal frameworks that would reduce administrative bottle necks that were hindering the private sector from being the engine of economic growth.

The Minister said the other pillars in Zambia’s Structural transformation were Internet Connectivity, Free education, and Public-Private partnerships.

On Internet Connectivity, the Minister said the Government had deployed the use of Sate lite technology because the use of conversational technology was expensive and not accessible in many areas.

He said so far 90 percent of the country had internet connectivity.

The Minister said this in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia when he transited from Finland.

Hon. Mutati who was in the company of his Permanent Secretary, Eng. Brilliant Habeenzu was received at Bole International Airport by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, and Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, Mrs. Rose Sakala.

Issued by

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary- Press & Tourism

Zambia Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.