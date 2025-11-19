ZAMBIA SET TO DRIVE AFRICA’S FUTURE GROWTH – WORLD BANK



WORLD Bank managing director of operations, Anna Bjerde, has described Zambia and Kenya as the epicentres of Africa’s next wave of opportunity, driven by investments in agribusiness, energy, infrastructure, and regional connectivity.





Speaking after her recent visit to Zambia and Kenya, Ms Bjerde said she witnessed a growing spirit of innovation and collaboration among communities and businesses determined to unlock jobs and inclusive growth across the continent.





“In Zambia and Kenya, I saw two countries daring to imagine what investments in agribusiness, better infrastructure, reliable and affordable energy, and stronger regional connectivity could unlock, starting with more and better jobs for all,” she said.





It was Ms Bjerde’s first visit to Zambia, and she noted that while the country faces economic challenges, there is visible potential across sectors to transform livelihoods.





“What stayed with me were the conversations, all circling around the same question: how to create enough jobs for everyone,” she said.





“From farmers pooling milk to reach bigger markets, to young people harnessing AI for digital work, each story pointed to the same truth-both Zambia and Kenya have a growing labour force that needs more opportunities.”





Ms Bjerde highlighted the role of agribusiness and cooperatives as key engines of rural development.



Zambia Daily Mail