Zambia Should Stay Out of the DRC vs Rwanda War- Miles Sampa

Zambia Should Stay Out of the DRC vs Rwanda War



MBS01.02.2025



SADC met today and I wonder what resolutions they came up with to resolve fights in eastern Congo before become a full blown war.



The body language of both Kagame and Tshisekedi looks like we headed that way and in which case Zambia as a peaceful nation of historical last resort for Southern, Central and Eastern Africa will be drawn in to host refugees that will be running away from the war.





It happened around 1996 Rwanda civil war and that is why we have a sizable population of people from Rwanda and Burundi within our compounds. If only there is something Zambia can do to prevent that war, we must do it.





The scenario there can be simplified by assuming Siavonga is Goma. The colonial masters namely Belgium and German made border line cut one tribe into two say some Shonas villages on the Zimbabwean side and some in Siavonga. Then Zambia been chasing the Shonas that they belong to Zimbabwe. Directly put DRC been chasing the Tutsi Banyamulenge back to Rwanda when they were born in DRC Goma area and for illustrative purposes will like it to Siavonga as has similar geographical disposition vis a vis Rwanda and the hostile forest around it.





Meantime Siavonga (Goma) is very rich in minerals. So now the Shonas (Tutsi) in Siavonga have had enough of the DRC (Zambia) central government doing nothing for them and perpetually calling them foreigners. They organise themselves into a militia and take over Siavonga and cuts the road from Lusaka or destroy the bridge. It’s mountains and hills everywhere and no other way to access Siavonga unless from the Zimbabwean side. It’s thick dangerous forests everywhere and no reliable way to get to Goma from the capital Kinshasa other than via the closed airport or entering back route via Rwanda.





Meantime Zimbabwe (Rwanda ) is rumored (but denies) to be the ones arming the militia in Siavonga (Goma) so using them (Rwanda border) to access Goma is not possible. They are on the opposite side of the war.



So in the case of Goma or entire Kivu north province, the massive muddy forest is dangerous to access. Only the rebel M23 knows the terrain very well. They are the Tarzans of the jungle. Soldiers from towns therefore would easily get lost and likely to be defeated. Even when South Africa threatens, I wonder how they plan to access Goma.





Not been surprised therefore when seen President Kagame dare anyone to come fight if they wish. He knows what he means.



We should be proud as a country that we have had peace since independence and we should guide it jealously. I am afraid it’s going to take a lot to resolve the DRC and Rwanda saga. It’s a conflict thats been ignored for decades and now the entire region of not entire Africa and the World will be affected in one way or another. The SADC and AU leaders long meetings while enjoying a cup of tea juts end up being talk after talk with no action. They have not helped matters.





We should ignore any calls to contribute soldiers to a mission that is likely to be a disaster. We should not send them to their early death as it has happened to 7 South Africans and 3 soldiers from Malawi. Our soldiers are doing a good job collaborating with Eagle milling towards making cheaper mealie meal available for our people.





We don’t have a jungle and we should stay out of a war in the thick of a jungle and all about precious minerals underground the same jungle.





As a disclaimer to the illustration, Zambia and Zimbabwe are Siamese twins time immemorial and will never go to war as far I am concerned. More so that non of their border lines have minerals or oil to fight for. All we share is excessive water bodies and no one fights over manzi.



Miles B. Sampa, MP

President

Patriotic Front (PF)