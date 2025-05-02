Press Statement

For Immediate Release



Zambia showcases strategic investment opportunities at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan



Lusaka, 1st May 2025.



Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Mr. Evans Muhanga has called on the Japanese government and private sector to explore the vast investment opportunities Zambia offers in key sectors such as tourism , energy, mining , infrastructure and agriculture.



Mr. Muhanga emphasized that Zambia is richly endowed with natural resources and supported by favorable investment policies, making it a competitive and reliable destination for foreign direct investment. He was speaking during a courtesy call on the Mayor of Shinagawa, where he highlighted that Zambia’s participation at the upcoming Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, serves as a unique platform to showcase these opportunities and strengthen bilateral cooperation with Japan.



“In 2024, Zambia recorded approximately 2.2 million international tourist arrivals, with visitors from Japan increasing from 3,913 in 2023 to 6,778 in 2024. We are optimistic that this upward trend will continue as more Japanese people consider Zambia not only for tourism but also as a destination for meaningful investment,” Mr. Muhanga stated.



He noted that Zambia is prioritizing investment in tourism-supporting infrastructure such as hotels, lodges, and transport systems to unlock the full potential of its national parks, waterfalls, lakes and diverse wildlife. Additionally, he urged Japanese investors to explore Zambia’s critical mineral sector, which includes copper, cobalt, manganese and gold essential components in the development of green technologies and smart innovations.



Mr. Muhanga also stressed the need for enhanced investment in renewable and advanced energy technologies to address Zambia’s current energy deficit. He called for strategic partnerships in solar and other clean energy solutions to boost national energy security and drive productivity.



“In alignment with the Eighth National Deve