Zambia steadily becoming paradise on earth, students praise Bally, ‘he means well’



SONGS and chants of gratitude drowned out the usual cries of ‘meal allowances’ yesterday as thousands of UNZA students turned the Great East Road into a parade ground, marching all the way to State House to shower President Hakainde Hichilema with praise.





The jubilant crowd, led by newly elected University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) president Kabaso Mwanto, was there not only to celebrate their recent elections but also to thank President Hakainde Hichilema for what they described as the historic support to young people and students.





Addressing the students after receiving them at State house grounds, President Hakainde Hichilema assured them that their long-standing accommodation challenges were being taken seriously.





The Head of State told students that his government is working tirelessly to address the country’s student accommodation challenges and committed to completing university hostels as a matter of priority.





“We know that students need accommodation. We are working very hard to complete hostels quickly. We found an empty treasury, but because education is a priority, we are pushing hard to finish the hostels,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State told the students to stay away from negative activities but be focused on their education because they are intellectuals.





Meanwhile, the newly elected UNZASU Great East Campus president Kabaso Mwanto told students to rally behind the President, saying the march to State House was a call for unity.





“Zambia is steadily becoming a paradise on earth,” Mwanto said while expressing gratitude to the President for what he observed as the Government’s hard work to bring dignity among young people and transform the education sector.





He called on students to rally behind President Hichilema and support him in next year’s elections so to allow for greater things to come for the country and young people, noting all the great things his administration has done.





UNZASU vice president Jemima Mwaba and UNZASU ridgeway president Ephraim Chifunda added their alto and tenor voice in a melody of praise serenading President Hichilema.





“Everything you have promised doesn’t go to waste,” Mwaba said she kwenyud Bally’s administration.





For many onlookers, it was a rare sight of students marching not in protest, but in celebration and gratitude appreciating the Government…



By George Musonda



Kalemba September 3, 2025