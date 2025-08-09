ZAMBIA SUSPENDS CUSTOMS & EXCISE ON COPPER CONCENTRATES.



The Zambian government has announced a three-month suspension of customs and excise duties on copper concentrates under Statutory Instrument No. 47 of 2025, in a move aimed at stimulating mining sector operations and boosting export revenues.





The measure, which took effect this month, will run until 1 October 2025, after which normal tax regimes will resume. Under the directive, all exported copper concentrates during the suspension period will be routed through Industrial Resources Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).





Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, said the temporary tax relief forms part of the government’s strategy to enhance competitiveness and address liquidity pressures in the mining industry.





“The suspension is designed to ease operational costs for producers, sustain production, and ensure Zambia continues to meet its export commitments,” Dr. Musokotwane stated. “This is a short-term intervention to stabilize the sector while we work on long-term fiscal and production reforms.”





Export Volumes by Participating Companies

According to data provided by ministry of finance and national planning, the following mining companies are expected to participate during the suspension period, with indicative export quantities:





1. Mopani Copper Mines – 100,000 MT



2. First Quantum Minerals – 50,357 MT



3. Nkana Mining & Mineral Processing – 45,000 MT





4. Lumwana Mining Company – 20,000 MT



5. Lubambe Copper Mine – 15,000 MT



6. Nchanga Concentrates – 15,000 MT



7. Konkola Concentrates – 10,000 MT