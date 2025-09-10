Zambia Think Tank Warns IMF Inflation Outlook at Risk Without Energy, Reform Action





Zambia’s ability to meet the International Monetary Fund’s projection of reducing inflation to 7.9% in 2026 is in jeopardy unless the government accelerates reforms and resolves the nation’s worsening power crisis, according to the Acton Institute for Policy Analysis Centre (AIPAC).





In a statement, the Lusaka-based think tank cautioned that delays in implementing the Open Access policy on the TAZAMA Pipeline raise concerns about the government’s commitment to structural reform. “Policy consistency and effective implementation are essential if Zambia is to attract investment and drive growth,” AIPAC Executive Director Solomon Ngoma said.





The IMF forecast marks a significant improvement from the double-digit inflation that has characterized Zambia’s economy in recent years. But AIPAC warned that persistent load shedding poses a direct threat to growth and stability. The think tank called for the power deficit to be declared a national emergency, citing its toll on investment, employment, and household welfare.





“Without reliable energy supply, the projected inflation rate and overall economic recovery will be difficult to achieve,” Ngoma said. He urged immediate investments in power infrastructure, stronger governance in the energy sector, and reforms to improve production and distribution efficiency.





AIPAC also pressed for a comprehensive national energy strategy to mitigate the impact of blackouts on businesses and households. The plan, it said, should balance short-term relief with long-term sustainability to secure Zambia’s economic base.





The call comes as investors and business associations raise concerns about reform inertia despite the country’s recent debt restructuring progress. Analysts warn that inflation targets will remain fragile if structural bottlenecks, particularly in energy, remain unaddressed.





Zambia is emerging from a debt crisis that has weighed heavily on growth and investor confidence. While macroeconomic stabilization efforts have won international backing, watchdog groups such as AIPAC argue that credibility hinges on the government’s ability to deliver reforms beyond fiscal adjustments.





Mr. Ngoma futher adds that AIPAC, will continue to engage with policymakers and stakeholders to push for accountability and effective implementation.





“Forecasts alone will not transform Zambia’s economy reforms will,” Ngoma said.



©️ KUMWESU | September 10, 2025