ZAMBIA TO BE REPRESENTED BY FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY





Lusaka, 18 September 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P, at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), taking place in New York from 9th to 30th September 2025.





The Assembly runs from 9th to 30th September, with the high-level week beginning on 22nd September under the theme “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.”





Mr. Haimbe is scheduled to deliver Zambia’s address during the General Debate on Monday, 29th September. He will be joined by Health Minister Elijah Muchima as part of the delegation.





Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation, Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen has confirmed in a statement that the Zambian team is set to participate in several key events, including the High-Level Meeting marking the UN’s 80th Anniversary on 22nd September, the Climate Summit on 24th September, and the first Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy, also on 24th September.





The Biennial Summit, created under the 2024 Pact for the Future, is designed to boost international cooperation and better align global financial systems with sustainable development goals.





On the sidelines of UNGA, Zambia will host a Borrowers Forum Breakfast Roundtable to encourage dialogue among borrowing nations. Another event, themed “From Commitment to Action – Accelerating FFD4 Implementation,” will focus on operationalizing the Sevilla Commitments and setting immediate priorities. A private sector roundtable will also be convened in New York to showcase investment opportunities in Zambia.





In addition, the delegation is expected to attend side events organized by international partners and institutions, covering topics such as health, digital transformation, and climate change.



Mr. Haimbe will also hold bilateral talks with global leaders on issues of mutual interest.





Ms. Gundersen, said Zambia’s participation at UNGA reflects its commitment to working within the global system.





“Zambia’s presence at this year’s UNGA is a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to multilateralism and to building collective solutions to global challenges,” Ms. Gundersen said.





She further said through the United Nations, Government will continue to promote Zambia’s priorities at national, regional, and global levels while working to uphold a fairer and rules-based international system.



©️ UPND Media Team