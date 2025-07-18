ZAMBIA TO EXPORT OVER 1 MILLION TONNES OF WHITE MAIZE



By Prudence Chota



The Food Reserves Agency (FRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to export 1 million tonnes of maize this year.





FRA Board Chairperson Suresh Desai has confirmed that arrangements are in place to kickstart the export process soon working with the private sector.





He says modarities are also being put in place to export the grain to other countries affected by extreme whether patterns who may express interest to buy grain from Zambia.





Mr. Desai has also revealed that new forecasts show that Zambia may reach 4 million tonnes of maize this season.





The board chairperson says FRA targets to purchase 1 million tonnes while the private sector has expressed interest in buying an additional 600,000 tonnes.



To manage the surplus, the FRA is proceeding with the export initiative, ensuring the market remains stable and preventing wastage of the grain.



Additionally, Mr Desai has highlighted the agency’s commitment to ensuring that farmers are paid on time.





He says payment options, including mobile money, bank transfers, cash handouts, and Kazang, are being implemented to facilitate timely transactions.





He has since advised farmers to retain enough maize for home consumption rather than selling all of their stock.



-Diamond TV