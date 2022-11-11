Zambia to host Innovation Africa summit this month

IN its pursuit of digital transformation in service delivery, innovation, technology and education, Zambia is set to make a landmark stride as it welcomes world-class tech giants like Intel, HP and Microsoft.

The companies will be in the country, along with government officials from different African countries who will be coming, to grace the Innovation Africa (IA) summit which starts on November 16 this year in Lusaka.

The summit, which is being organised by African Brains, seeks to provide opportunity for over 300 government representatives across Africa, to meet with the world’s leading technology companies.

The officials will include Ministers of Technology, Science, Education from 30 African countries.

Innovation Africa chief executive officer John Glassey disclosed that Zambia has an ideal environment to become a regional technology and innovation hub.

“As organisers and promoters, our responsibility as organisers and promoters is, above all, to promote Zambia as the host country [and to] promote investment. We want to attract

monetary investment into this country,” Glassey said at a media briefing at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka yesterday.

Technology and science minister Felix Mutati said it is no accident that the summit is being held in Zambia as it a step further to actualising her objective of becoming a regional technology and innovation camp.

Mutati said he was recently in touch with Meta on their intentions to come to Zambia as the country has a cadre of intepreneurs , innovators with the capacity to generate home-grown solutions for numerous challenges.

At the same event, education minister Douglas Syakalima encouraged the tech giants that will be coming into Zambia to invest in the education sector by supporting the sector with world-class technology.

Meanwhile, Smart Zambia Institute acting national coordinator Kasale Musenge said the event will provide a platform to learn strategies and new trends in the arena of digital transformation and innovation as the government, through Smart Zambia Institute, is working to enhance service delivery through digital transformation.

