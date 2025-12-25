ZAMBIA TO LAUNCH DIGITAL ID’S BY 2026



ZAMBIA is expected to roll out Digital Identification Cards by the end of 2026.





SMART Zambia Institute National Coordinator Percy Chinyama says the move is being driven by the Digital Zambia Acceleration Project, which was approved by the World Bank Group in March this year.





The project is backed by a US$100 million grant from the International Development Association and seeks to expand access to the internet and digitally enabled public services nationwide.





DZAP places strong emphasis on digital inclusion, with particular attention to women and girls, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.



The Digital Zambia Acceleration Project is part of the second phase of the Inclusive Digitalisation in Eastern and Southern Africa Programme.





Speaking during engagements in Washington DC, United States,

Mr. Chinyama said Zambia has recorded progress in expanding e-government services, enhancing efficiency, transparency and security in public service delivery.





This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambia Embassy in Washington DC, Charles Tembo.



ZNBC