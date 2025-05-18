Zambia to manufacture about 150 different own essential medicine ; Bravo HH and Team !



UPND GOVT BREAKS FREE FROM IMPORTED DRUG DEPENDENCE



May 18,2025



Zambia has sealed a historic partnership to start producing its own essential medicines locally, marking a groundbreaking move poised to revolutionize healthcare in the country.





The partnership follows a landmark agreement between the Zambian government and Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers.





Akums has chosen Zambia as the first country outside India to host its state-of-the-art drug manufacturing plant, a joint venture that marks a significant step towards self-sufficiency.





This strategic partnership will drastically reduce Zambia’s dependency on imported medicines, cut costs, address frequent shortages, and ensure rural communities have better access to life-saving drugs.





The plant will manufacture about 150 essential medicines and medical supplies locally, resulting from high-level meetings held in New Delhi between Zambia’s Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Siazongo Siakalenge, and Akums founder Sandeep Jain.





Deputy Secretary Siakalenge expressed optimism about the project’s impact, stating that close to 150 different products will be produced in Zambia, making the country almost self-sufficient in the acquisition of such drugs and medicines.





This transformative step aligns with the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the healthcare system under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.





President Hichilema has consistently prioritized healthcare, championing initiatives that aim to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all Zambians.



The funds for the project have already been secured, and construction of the factory is set to commence in September this year.





Once operational, the facility will alleviate the burden of imported medicines, foster local production, and contribute significantly to the national healthcare agenda.





This development symbolizes not just progress but a resilient vision for a healthier Zambia, driven by the UPND government’s commitment to putting healthcare first.



©️THE FALCON NEWS