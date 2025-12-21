Zambia to phase out diesel transport, set to introduce electric buses



ZAMBIANS should brace themselves for a silent revolution on the country’s roads as government has announced plans to introduce electric buses, drifting away from diesel-powered public transport.





This follows Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa’s successful test ride of an electric bus manufactured in Uganda, a development he described as a major breakthrough in Zambia’s drive towards a green economy.



Kangwa, said government is impressed with the innovation and is ready to partner with Uganda to adopt the technology rather than starting from scratch.



He added that Government will request for a quotation for Uganda’s Electric vehicles.





“The electric vehicle is the way to go, and we will do everything as a government to make sure that we get there,” Kangwa said.



“We do not have to reinvent the wheel, but we will partner with our colleagues. I have a team working on this to see how we can have some electric buses.”





He explained that the introduction of electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but also cut the country’s heavy fuel import bill, which continues to drain the economy.





Kangwa disclosed that government is already engaging local players to create an enabling environment that will allow the transport sector to gradually migrate from diesel to electric, with plans to eventually manufacture electric buses within Zambia.





He said the partnership with Uganda will open doors for skills transfer, local assembly and supply of components, while creating business opportunities for Zambians.





Meanwhile, Zambia Electric Mobility Innovation Alliance (ZEMIA) co-founder and president Kabayo Muhau said the adoption of electric vehicles could save the country billions of kwacha, noting that Zambia spends more than US$2 billion annually on fuel imports.





“Zambia spends over 2 billion United States dollars on fuel annually, and with electric vehicles, the country can save significantly,” said Muhau.





And Honorary Consul of Uganda to Zambia representative Joshua Ashaba said the partnership between Zambia and Uganda will strengthen regional cooperation while accelerating the green transport agenda, ZANIS reports.





With government now pressing the accelerator on clean energy transport, Zambians may soon find themselves boarding electric buses as the country drives into a quieter, cheaper and greener future.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 21, 2025