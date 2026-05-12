Zambia Turns the Page: The End of the Colonial Public Order Act-Hon Sunday Chanda

Zambia Turns the Page: The End of the Colonial Public Order Act

By Hon Sunday Chanda

“No law is ever perfect, and stakeholders rightly raised concerns that can still be refined over time. However, objectively speaking, this Bill is by far a major improvement over the Public Order Act of 1955.”



————————————————————————

The passage of the Public Gathering Bill by Parliament this evening marks a historic democratic milestone for Zambia. Once assented to by President Hakainde Hichilema, the colonial-era Public Order Act of 1955 will finally be repealed and replaced with a modern legal framework grounded in constitutionalism, democratic governance, and the protection of fundamental freedoms.



For decades, successive governments acknowledged the need to reform the Public Order Act, yet none took the bold and politically difficult step of replacing it entirely. President Hakainde Hichilema deserves commendation for demonstrating the courage and political will to undertake this historic reform.



The old Public Order Act was a product of colonial administration, designed primarily to control political mobilisation and restrict public assembly. In contrast, the new Public Gathering Bill shifts Zambia toward a rights-based and facilitative approach that recognises freedom of assembly as a constitutional right while balancing public order and safety.



Importantly, the Bill introduces greater transparency, accountability, and procedural safeguards in the management of public gatherings. It represents a significant departure from a restrictive framework toward one that aligns with democratic principles and constitutional values.

No law is ever perfect, and stakeholders rightly raised concerns that can still be refined over time. However, objectively speaking, this Bill is by far a major improvement over the Public Order Act of 1955.



History will remember this as one of the most important democratic and legal reforms of our time. Zambia is turning a page, from colonial control to constitutional democracy.