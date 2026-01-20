⬆️ BRIEFING | Zambia–Uganda Diplomacy Sparks Opposition Pushback



President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Uganda’s President-Elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following his re-election, reaffirming Zambia’s commitment to bilateral relations, regional peace, and cooperation through mechanisms such as the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region. The message was released by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.





The congratulatory note has, however, drawn sharp reactions from sections of the Zambian opposition. Critics argue that Museveni’s re-election remains clouded by allegations of electoral malpractice, including opposition claims of voter suppression, internet shutdowns, and intimidation during the Ugandan polls.





They contend that Zambia’s endorsement risks appearing indifferent to democratic concerns in the region.





Opposition figures say the timing and tone of the message undermine Zambia’s stated commitment to democratic norms, particularly at a moment when Ugandan opposition leaders are contesting the credibility of the outcome.





Some have called for a more cautious diplomatic posture that balances state-to-state relations with public concern over electoral integrity.





Government officials, meanwhile, frame the statement as standard diplomatic protocol.

They argue that engagement, not isolation, is the preferred route for advancing stability and cooperation in the Great Lakes region, stressing that Zambia’s foreign policy prioritises dialogue and regional security.



© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa