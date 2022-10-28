Zambia Under President HH Is Becoming A Police State And Will Soon Become A Banana Republic Or Failed State- Saboi Imboela

ZAMBIA UNDER PRESIDENT HH IS BECOMING A POLICE STATE AND WILL SOON BECOME A BANANA REPUBLIC OR FAILED STATE

This week, I travelled from Kabompo all the way to Lusaka just so that I attend police interviews at Force Headquarters on the 25th of October, 2022. There is no way I can fail to report to the police anytime they want me to appear now that I am even back in Lusaka.

I am a law abiding citizen and the police are also expected to respect and uphold the law in the execution of their work. Recently, over 35 police officers were retired in national interest and mostly because of being caught up in the crossfire of political battles. So we have enough lessons to draw from to help in the professionalism of how the police should conduct themselves despite political pressure, but alas!

What happened at my house today was totally uncalled for, illegal and yet another reason why the UPND and its leadership are the worst dictators and the the worst thing that has ever happened to this country. They do not care about undermining the law or procedures to get at their political opponents. They traumatised my children and deliberately ignored a process that is already underway, but chose to harass my family.

The police arrived at about 07- 08hrs at my house and were hooting fanatically for hours. They called me around 09 hours and told me to come out of the house. I asked them what was so urgent that could not wait until 09 hours on Tuesday when I am supposed to appear at the Police again. But a Mr. Kelvin Nkandela calling me from 0977768470 insisted that I come out and that they were going to find me if I did not. Why go out to forcefully look for and find someone who is not running away from you? The police stayed almost the whole day at my place wasting tax payer’s money instead of doing constructive things.

I know the police have been given specific instructions to intimidate me and when I first spoke about it some people took it lightly and said all sorts of things. But my sources are impeccable and today was yet another undisputed proof of that. People that are so far away from politics and politicians may not know just how petty, vindictive and personal our current President gets. This kind of bad heartedness will be the UPND’s biggest undoing, but sadly, some of us will have to experience it first hand like this before the public gets to know them for who they really are

I repeat, specific instructions were issued to teach me a lesson that apparently my own parents never taught me. Funny enough, their own parents never taught them to respect women, which is one of the most important lessons that any person can ever learn. So I’m wondering what else may be so important that they learnt from their own parents that I never learnt from mine. Anyway, that is the level of pettiness that we are currently being subjected to and no one is safe, unless one that opts to keep quiet in the midst of all their misrule and wickedness. The drama that they have already unleashed over President Harry Kalaba’s new Citizen First party also shows you the kind of people we are dealing with.

For me, any day any time, I choose to voice out and speak my truth. If that does not sit well with anyone, then it will be a constant problem that will need constant attention on their part and not mine. It is only my prayer that those sending others and those being sent carry out their instructions using the confines of the law, because they may break the law just to punish me and others, but the law will certainly catch up with them today or later.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC