ZAMBIA URGED TO EMBRACE NEW LEADERSHIP IN 2026



…SP is offering new leadership with a plan for the future says Dr M’membe



Petauke… Wednesday February 5, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has called on Zambians to embrace new leadership in the upcoming 2026 general elections, emphasizing the need for transformative policies and a shift from outdated governance strategies.





In a statement, Dr M’membe highlighted the urgency for Zambia to adopt leadership with innovative ideas to secure a better future for its citizens.

He described 2026 as a critical juncture for the country, presenting voters with a stark choice between progress and stagnation.





“In 2026, Zambians will face another stark choice: a choice between the future and the past. We will be faced with a choice how we want to secure the future for our children, for our communities and for our nation,” Dr M’membe stated.



According to the Socialist Party leader, Zambia’s current government has pursued policies rooted in the past, which he says have failed to address the needs of the majority.





He called for a government that prioritizes Zambians in all sectors, particularly healthcare and education, and stressed the importance of making significant investments in these areas.



Dr M’membe outlined his vision of free, high-quality, and socialized health and education systems.



He argued that Zambia’s hospitals must undergo substantial change to ensure accessible healthcare for all.





He also underscored the transformative power of education, describing it as “the engine room of equity and the economy.”



To achieve this, Dr M’membe advocated for free education from primary school to university, adding that Zambia must produce a skilled, innovative, and well-trained workforce to compete with nations making significant advancements in education.





“Knowledge-intensive economies will be the wealthiest economies of the future,” he stated, emphasizing that Zambia must act decisively to revolutionize its education system.



Universities, he said, are critical to this transformation, and attracting top scientists, researchers, and innovators is key to building a knowledge-driven economy.





Dr M’membe concluded by urging Zambians to choose the Socialist Party in 2026 which genuinely prioritizes their welfare and is determined to implement policies that will lead the country into a prosperous and equitable future.