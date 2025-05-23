ZAMBIA, US BOOST PEACEKEEPING EFFORTS WITH NEW TRAINING CENTRE FACILITIES



ZAMBIA’S peacekeeping capabilities are set for a significant boost following the groundbreaking ceremony for new facilities at the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Training Centre in Chongwe, valued at over US $5 million.





The project, funded by the United States government, underscores the growing military cooperation between the two nations and will support Zambia’s pledge to increase its contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions.





Minister of Defence, Mr. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, expressed gratitude for the US support, highlighting its timely arrival as Zambia prepares to contribute additional military police units, medium utility helicopters, and a Level 2 hospital to UN operations.





“As Minister of Defence, I reaffirm government’s commitment to strengthening our national peacekeeping capacities and capabilities. We shall do so by continuing to work closely with our international partners,” Mr. Lufuma stated at the ceremony.





The new facilities will include a 400-capacity dining facility, a warehouse, and five outdoor classrooms.

Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, welcomed the project, emphasizing its significance for modernizing the training center’s infrastructure and the Army’s aspiration to achieve “Centre of Excellence” status. Lt.





Gen. Zyeele also acknowledged the US government’s ongoing involvement in training Zambian troops for peacekeeping deployments, including those in the Central African Republic.





US Defence Attaché to Zambia, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Yan, reiterated that the partnership is built on mutual respect and shared values, commending Zambia’s Defence Force for its recent pledge to enhance its peacekeeping contributions.





Since its inception, the KKPTC has trained over 10,000 troops, with ten successive contingents having been deployed for peacekeeping missions.