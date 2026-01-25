● Zambia–US Health Talks Tie Aid to Mineral Access



Reports suggest Zambia is preparing to sign a confidential agreement with the United States that would link health sector funding to expanded American involvement in the country’s mining industry.





The draft memorandum of understanding reportedly connects U.S. health financing to preferential access to Zambia’s mineral resources. Although the agreement was introduced publicly as a five-year health package worth 1.5 billion dollars, internal documentation indicates the actual financial commitment may be lower than originally presented.





A key part of the proposal involves long-term sharing of health data and biological samples. Under the draft, both countries would exchange genetic and epidemiological information within days of identifying high-risk disease threats. This arrangement is expected to remain in place for up to 25 years, supported by an additional monitoring framework designed to track progress and funding use.





There is also a condition that would suspend funding if Zambia and the United States fail to finalize a separate Bilateral Compact by April 2026. That compact, proposed during high-level talks in 2025, is believed to include details on foreign assistance and mining sector cooperation.





The timeline for finalizing the agreement has drawn attention due to limited public disclosure and reported short consultation windows for officials. Calls for greater transparency have come from opposition figures, civil society groups, and policy stakeholders who argue that decisions affecting national resources and public health should be debated openly.





With no official confirmation from government authorities so far, the reported Zambia–US health deal continues to attract public interest as discussions over health funding, mineral access, and long-term national priorities unfold.