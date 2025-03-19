ZAMBIA WAKE UP PARTY CALLS FOR SECURITY WINGS TO FARM FOR FOOD SECURITY



In a bold move to tackle food insecurity in Zambia, the Zambia Wake Up Party is urging all security wings, including the police and military, to engage in farming. Party leader Howard Kunda made this call during an exclusive interview.





Kunda emphasized that citizens should not suffer from hunger because of what he described as the “incompetent” government led by the United Party for National Development (UPND). He expressed frustration over the rising food prices and the lack of sufficient food supply in the country.





“We cannot sit back and watch our people go hungry while the government fails to provide for them,” Kunda said.



He believes that by involving security personnel in farming, Zambia can boost its food production and ensure that all citizens have access to affordable and nutritious food.





Kunda pointed out that security officers already have discipline and dedication, which are crucial for successful farming.



He suggested that training programs could be established to help them learn modern farming techniques. This initiative could not only improve food supply but also create jobs and strengthen the economy.





The Zambia Wake Up Party is calling on the government to support this idea and provide resources for training and equipment. “We need the government to invest in this plan, as it will benefit everyone,” Kunda added.



As food prices continue to rise and many families struggle to put meals on the table, the Zambia Wake Up Party’s proposal could spark a significant change in how the nation approaches food security.





The party is hopeful that this plan will be taken seriously by the government and lead to a brighter future for all Zambians.



The Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party is determined to find solutions to hunger and ensure that no citizen has to suffer due to poor governance.



Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.