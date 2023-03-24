Zambia warned of becoming a danger to the region as it integrates with American system-Dr Cosmas Musumali

Dr Cosmas Musumali, the General Secretary of the Socialist Party (SP), has warned that Zambia is becoming a danger to the region due to its integration into the American system. He added his voice to those calling for the “government of angels” to review its relationship with the United States.

For some time, sections of society have insinuated that the United Party for National Development (UPND) is a “puppet government” being controlled by the West. There have also been complaints that the UPND is listening more to foreign powers and neglecting the plight of suffering Zambians who ushered them into power in 2021.

Appearing on KBN TV’s State of the Nation last night, Dr Musumali said it was important to review Zambia’s relationship with the US, adding that there are more pressing issues for Zambia and the African continent to consider.

“Let us go back a little bit into history. At one time, Africa wanted to liberate itself. We had formidable leaders, our own heroes. Patrice Lumumba was one of them. What did he say? He said the wealth of the Congo is for the Congolese and the Africans. And that was not good enough for the imperialist world and the US, France, Belgium were against that,” Dr Musumali said.

“Their mandate is to exploit this continent. They are after their own interests on this continent. So let us not be naïve, let us not be lied to. Lumumba was killed because of that. Kwame Nkrumah made the same phrase, any African leader who stands up today and says the wealth which is on this continent is ours is regarded as an enemy to the imperialist world, led by the US.”

Dr Musumali cautioned that Zambia was getting even closer to being integrated into the American system.

“You have seen the MoU that was signed more recently in terms of the issue of electric batteries. We are becoming a new colonial state of the West order and that is what we should be reviewing. We should be looking at the issues that we should not allow foreign forces, foreign armies to use Zambia as a staging ground for protection for American interest. We are talking about AFRICOM and the office that they are setting up here. That office is unwelcome,” he said.

“Those are critical issues on our security, they are critical issues on the security of this region, and in the entire region, most governments are worried about the developments that are taking place in Zambia. Those are the issues when it comes to the US that we should be looking at.”

Dr Musumali also accused the UPND government of being oblivious to the region and not listening to what is happening outside of Zambia.

“If you get into Zimbabwe today and talk to Zimbabwean officials, if they are honest enough they will tell you they are worried about the development in Zambia. If you talk to South Africans, they will tell you we are worried about the developments that are taking place in Zambia. So Zambia is not creating friends in the region. Zambia is creating friends in the US and maybe within South Africa, a small portion of South African white capital,” he said.

He warned that Zambia might be diplomatically isolated if it continues down this path.

“The implications are that we are going to be isolated diplomatically. And the implications are that we are a danger to the entire region. The implications are that even at the African Union level, at SADC Region, we are losing out on that harmony on that cooperation that we used to enjoy all these years,” he said.

