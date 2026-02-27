ZAMBIA WELCOMES EU ELECTION OBSERVERS AHEAD OF 2026 VOTE



The Zambian Government has welcomed the European Union’s decision to deploy an Election Observation Mission ahead of next year’s General Election, describing the move as a sign of the strong democratic partnership between Lusaka and Brussels.





Speaking at the Zambia–EU Partnership Dialogue in Lusaka, Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe said the deployment underscored a shared commitment to transparency, accountability and credible democratic processes. He also thanked the EU for its ongoing support in promoting economic stability and advancing Zambia’s debt sustainability and recovery efforts.





EU Ambassador to Zambia Karolina Stasiak said the mission would accompany Zambia throughout the electoral cycle, providing an independent and impartial assessment rather than simply observing polling day itself. She said the initiative was designed to contribute to long-term institutional strengthening in support of peaceful, free and fair elections.





Beyond the electoral process, Ambassador Stasiak signalled growing European commercial interest in Zambia. She said EU business actors were keen to expand trade and investment ties, and that the two sides could work together to remove existing bottlenecks and build a more predictable business environment. That effort, she said, would need to be anchored in transparent regulatory frameworks, effective implementation and robust oversight mechanisms.





The dialogue comes at a pivotal moment for Zambia as President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration seeks to consolidate its economic reform agenda while building international confidence ahead of the August election.