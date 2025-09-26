ZAMBIA WILL NOT REPEAT MALAWI’S ELECTORAL PRECEDENT IN 2026- MIYANDA





By’: Thomas Afroman Mwale



A governance activist has dismissed suggestions that Zambians could emulate Malawi’s electoral precedent by voting a former ruling party back into office in 2026.





Malawi recently re-elected its Fifth Republican President, Peter Mutharika, in a tightly contested poll.





In an interview with Sun FM TV News, Wesly Miyanda argued that Zambia does not face a leadership crisis warranting the return of previous regimes.





Mr. Miyanda noted that Malawi’s political context differs significantly from Zambia’s, which has recorded notable economic progress.





He further observed that Zambians have historically opted for new leadership rather than reinstating former ruling parties, and cautioned political actors against adopting Malawi’s model for campaign strategies.

