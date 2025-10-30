Zambia Will Rise Again Zambia Must Rise Again – Makebi Zulu

Lusaka, Thursday, August 2026

Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential hopeful, Makebi Zulu, has issued a powerful call for national renewal, declaring August 2026 as “Zambia’s Moment of Renewal.”

In a passionate statement that has echoed across political and social circles, Seasoned Lawyer Mr. Zulu said the time had come for Zambians to reclaim their destiny from broken promises and economic hardship.

“Zambia has been tested by broken promises, rising prices, and leaders who spoke of new dawns but delivered longer nights,” he said.

“Yet, in the dust of disappointment, a fire still burns the fire of a people who know they can rise again.”

Drawing parallels with democratic comebacks around the world, Zulu cited Malawi’s electoral turnaround and the resurgence of opposition forces in Europe as inspiration for Zambia’s own revival.

“Across the world, comebacks define democracy,” he said.

“And here in Zambia, the people are ready for their own comeback.”

Zulu painted a grim picture of the country’s current state, describing life under the UPND government as “unbearable.” He noted that the price of mealie meal had risen above K300, fuel costs had doubled, and power cuts had returned, while inflation continued to erode the value of the kwacha.

“Youths roam the streets without work while officials brag about progress only they can see,” he said.

“Over 65% of Zambians live in poverty. The patience of the people is wearing thin.”

The former Eastern Province Minister also accused the government of surrendering Zambia’s sovereignty to foreign powers through international deals that have burdened ordinary citizens. “Zambia, once a beacon of democracy, has become a testing ground for foreign control,” he warned.

“The IMF deal brought austerity, not relief. China and the West pull us in opposite directions while ordinary citizens pay the price. We cannot eat geopolitics we need jobs, dignity, and direction.”

Zulu acknowledged that the previous PF administration made mistakes but said the party had learned and reformed. Quoting former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, he said, “We have made mistakes, and for that, we apologize.”

“That is leadership humility and accountability,” Hon. Zulu added.

Outlining his vision for Zambia’s comeback, Hon. Zulu announced a five-point renewal agenda anchored on economic freedom, youth empowerment, justice, unity, and accountability.

✅ Economic Freedom: Restore affordability, rebuild production, and protect the kwacha.

✅ Jobs for Youth: Focus on skills, industries, and access to credit not slogans.

✅ Justice for All: End selective prosecution and political intimidation.

✅ National Unity: Reject tribal politics and regional favoritism.

✅ Power to the People: Implement real decentralization and accountability.

He has emphasized that the 2026 general election would not be about personalities but about restoring hope and dignity to the Zambian people.

“Next year, Zambia will not need new excuses; it will need courage. It will not need sympathy; it will need unity,” he said.

“The comeback will be bold, spiritual, and unstoppable.”

He concluded with a rallying call for citizens to register to vote, describing it as the “surest weapon” for change.

“When Zambians stand up in 2026, the world will see a nation that refused to die.”