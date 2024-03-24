ZAMBIA WINS 15 MEDALS AT THE 2023 AFRICAN GAMES

As the 2023 African Games come to a close in Accra, Ghana Team Zambia has recorded fifteen (15) medals in total in five sports disciplines.

In athletics Zambia has (3) medals, (1) Gold in the men’s 4×400 relay final, (1) silver in the men’s 400m final through Muzala Samukonga, and (1) silver in the women’s 4×400 relay final.

In boxing Zambia has (7) medals, (2) Gold medals through Patrick Chinyemba and Gerald Kabinda in the men’s 51kg & 67kg respectively, (3) silver medals through Mwengo Mwale, Andrew Chilata, and Emmanuel Katema in the men’s 54kg, 60kg & 63.5kg respectively and (2) bronze medals through Albert Ngulube in the men’s 57kg and Margret Tembo in the women’s 48kg.

In judo Zambia bagged (2) medals, (1) Gold through Steven Mung’andu in the men’s 66kg and (1) Bronze through Simon Zulu in the men’s 60kg.

Swimmer Mia Phiri showcased her prowess to win (2) bronze medals for swimming in the 50m women’s backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Taekwondo was not left out as it also recorded (1) bronze medal in the U30 men’s team.

It’s been a thrilling journey for Zambia in these games as most of the players did put up a wonderful performance for the nation.

Zambia has since been ranked 14th on the overall medal table at the African Games.