ZAMBIA WON’T BE SAVED BY A ‘MR FIX IT’ – M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Tuesday May 6, 2025 – In a statement issued earlier today, Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, has urged Zambians across the country to reject the notion of political salvation through a single leader and instead embrace a collective path toward national transformation.







Dr. M’membe reminded citizens—from both urban centers and

rural communities—that the future of Zambia could not be secured by a lone political figure or a so-called “Mr Fix It.”



He emphasized that the country’s current challenges, which he attributed to the misrule of the UPND, were deeply rooted in systemic injustice, poverty, and inequality, and were therefore too complex to be addressed by any one individual.





He called for what he described as “collective genius,” stressing that true and lasting change would only emerge from the concerted efforts of ordinary citizens.



According to Dr. M’membe, the transformation of Zambia would require the active involvement of a united opposition, the labour movement, student unions, traditional leaders, and the church.





With the 2026 general elections on the horizon, Dr. M’membe urged Zambians to turn away from “the politics of personality cults” and to instead commit to principles of unity, accountability, and mass participation.





He called on citizens to rise with “clarity and purpose,” insisting that the power to change Zambia lay within the people themselves.





He concluded his message with a call for solidarity and collective resolve, reiterating his party’s commitment to building a just, humane, and democratic Zambia.

He wrote:

As we greet a new day, I wish to remind every Zambian—young and old, in the cities and in the villages—that the future of our great nation will not be redeemed by a single political genius or so-called “Mr Fix It.”



The challenges we face today under the misrule of the UPND are far too complex, far too rooted in injustice, poverty, and inequality to be solved by one person alone.





True and lasting change will come not from above, but from among us—from collective genius.



It will take the strength and wisdom of ordinary citizens, the courage of a united opposition, the voices of the labour movement and student unions, the moral leadership of our traditional leaders and the church.





Together, in solidarity, we can lay the foundation for a just, humane, and truly democratic Zambia.



As we prepare for the 2026 general elections, let us reject the politics of personality cults and embrace the politics of unity, accountability, and mass participation. We must stand as one—resolute, organised, and guided by principle.





Let us rise today with clarity and purpose, knowing that the power to change Zambia lies in all of us. Good morning!



In solidarity,



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party