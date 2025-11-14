ZAMBIA, ZIMBABWE AGREE ON IMPORT OF ELECTRICITY



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, have welcomed an arrangement that will enable Zambia to import electricity from the region through Zimbabwe.





Under the agreement, Zimbabwe will progressively increase the limit on power transfer capacity.



In a related development, the Cabinet of Zimbabwe has approved the removal of transit duties on petroleum products, effective 27th November 2025.





The decision is part of broader measures aimed at eliminating barriers that hinder trade between the two countries.



This is according to a joint communiqué issued at the conclusion of President Hichilema’s working visit to Zimbabwe and the Inaugural Bi-National Commission between the two countries made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today.





The communiqué states that Zambia and Zimbabwe will continue holding technical high-level discussions on the matter on a quarterly basis, with finalisation expected by 31st March 2026.





The two nations have also agreed to implement 24-hour operations at the Chirundu and Victoria Falls One-Stop Border Posts by 31st December 2025.





Zambia further reaffirmed its commitment to advocate for the removal of illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, stating that the sanctions continue to hamper development efforts.





Both parties reiterated their dedication to promoting and maintaining peace and security between the two countries, as well as within the region and the continent.





Meanwhile, the two nations signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding covering Diplomatic Training, Immigration and Technical Cooperation, Labour and Employment, Agriculture, and Youth Development.





The Zambian delegation was led by President Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe, alongside other Ministers and senior government officials.





The Zimbabwean delegation was led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira, as well as other Ministers and senior officials.



