ZAMBIAN ARMY SEEKS COURT ORDER TO EVICT SQUATTERS FROM MIKANGO LAND



The Zambia Army has waged a legal war at the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that it is the rightful owner of the northern portion of Subdivision 1 of Farm No. 3208, located in Mikango area.





The Army is requesting the court to order the eviction of squatters occupying the land and the demolition of any structures they have built.



In its statement of claim, Colonel Charles Mulenga, a surveyor for the Zambia Army attached to the Ministry of Lands, explained that the land in question was originally held under freehold tenure by Lucy Van Renburg before being compulsorily acquired by the government in 1978.





The Ministry of Lands and Agriculture held the land until August 1, 2016, when it was leased to the Zambia Army under a Presidential lease.



According to Mulenga, following the lease, the Army discovered that illegal squatters had gradually encroached on the northern part of the land.





He noted that previous legal actions had been taken concerning the land, including Cause No. LAT/08/2011, which was settled through a consent agreement where the State agreed to subdivide the southern portion of the land and allocate it to claimants.





Additionally, Cause No. 2023/HP/1551, initiated by the Busoli Royal Establishment against the State and unknown individuals, resulted in an interim injunction against the squatters.





Despite these efforts, Mulenga stated that squatters not party to the settlement continue to encroach and build on the northern portion of the farm.





He believes it is in the best interest of the Zambia Army, as the registered proprietor of the land, to be granted the relief it seeks in the court application.





“I verily believe that it is necessary and in the best interest of the Zambia Army being the registered proprietor of this application to be granted,” stated Mulenga.



Kalemba,