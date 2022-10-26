ZAMBIAN BUSINESS GURU CLEVER MPOHA AWARDED HONORARY DOCTORATE IN BENIN

…as Zambian Government goes for his wealth using ACC

Zambia business mogul and Group CEO of Savenda Group of Companies, Clever Mpoha has been nominated for an Honorary Doctorate Award by the Myles Leadership University of Benin as a champion of entrepreneurship.

The conferment ceremony took place on October 24, 2022 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Myles Leadership University (MLU), a 21st century technologically oriented institution is committed to socio-economic wellbeing and bridging the leadership gap in society by raising exceptional leaders across different sectors of endeavor.

A nomination letter signed by the Registrar of MLU, Nana Arnold (PhD) and addressed to Mr Mpoha, stated, “the President, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Directors, and staff of the MLU heartily decide to confer on you an honorary doctorate award”.

“The University is giving this award to you for your outstanding contribution in the areas of youth development, business development and management, supply chain and logistics solutions, mentorship, leadership and philanthropy. Your leadership qualities and profundity of thoughts have placed you on a pedestal above all your equals” the letter indicated.

The Honorary Doctorate Award from MLU acknowledges that the recipient deserves to be recognized for his unsurpassed abilities due to life’s learning and experience.

Equally, Esther Chanda, the wife of Mr Mpoha, will also be honoured on the same day by the Myles Leadership University of Benin and 28 Credentials of Entrepreneurs (28COE) – an international organization of entrepreneurs, which is rigorously spreading its wings and has been incorporated in 85 countries.

About Myles Leadership University

The MLU is affiliated with top universities in India, Benin, Togo and Cameroun and is accredited and recognised by higher education and research systems in Francophone Africa (CAME0S) and the International Association of Universities (IAU, WHED in collaboration with UNESCO).

About Clever Mpoha and the Savenda Group

Mr Clever Mpoha, heads the Savenda Group, a Zambian procurement and logistics solution conglomerate which has business interests in mining, telecommunications, and energy, agriculture, automotive, insurance, ICT, aviation, petro-chemical and the health sector.

As a global supply chain management company established since 1997, significant synergies exist in Savenda, due to network of associations in the USA, Middle East, Africa, European Union and Asia pacific regions.

From its headquarters in Lusaka, Savenda Group has developed a global reach over the last two decades, starting with an operational capital of US$1,000 to creating more than 1000 direct and indirect jobs as a multi-million dollar firm for Africans and others.

(In the pictures Clever Mpoha at Court)