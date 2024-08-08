Zambian churches must pay performance rights: A call to support gospel artists

THE recent funeral of Matthews Ngosa, a celebrated gospel artist, has reignited a crucial discussion on the financial struggles faced by gospel musicians in Zambia.

Attending the funeral at Praise Christian Centre, music promoter Fred Kisela shared his reflections on the harsh realities confronting gospel artists. Recalling a poignant moment, Kisela said, “As I stood outside, a heart-wrenching cry pierced the somber air: ‘My brother died poor.'”

Hezron Ngosa, mourning the loss of his brother, Matthew, echoed these sentiments during the funeral.

“My brother Matthew has died poor but he worked so hard,” Hezron said. Despite Matthew’s widespread acclaim for his music, including the hit song “Umutima Wandi,” he did not make significant financial gains from his ministry.

Kisela added, “In my heart, I was shocked. I asked Elder Chibwe Katebe if he heard what was said. I thought to myself, ‘Let the brother vent; it’s part of the healing process.’ But I also wondered what could be done to help gospel artists.”

Kisela, who has actively worked to promote gospel music, and was part of those that organised the “Sinach Live in Concert with Zambian Top Gospel Artists event.

Despite numerous challenges that occured during the event he emphasised that all the artists were well compensated, even though the investors did not break even.

To address the ongoing struggle of gospel musicians to earn a decent livelihood, Kisela proposed a solution: “I suggest that the Zambian Music Copyright Protection Society establish a deliberate MoU or policy with Zambian churches. Each church could pay for a music use rights certificate annually. This money would be distributed to gospel artists based on the music performed in church, tracked by a digital device or monthly register.”

Kisela believes this approach would ensure fair compensation for gospel musicians, monetising their work to create an economically valuable industry and generate jobs.

“It’s sad to see gospel artists have nothing to show for their work when their music can be monetized to create an economically valuable industry and generate jobs,” he said.

46-year-old singer Ngosa passed away in Lusaka last Thursday after being diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year.

Hezron revealed that Matthew had opportunities to accumulate wealth and land as a councillor for Madido ward, yet he died without a house of his own.

“Today you are listening to his music but each time he performed—I was backing vocalist—he walked away with a ‘thank you,’” Hezron lamented. He also pointed to piracy as a factor that deprived Matthew’s children of a decent livelihood.

Even Gospel musician Kings Mumbi highlighted Matthew’s dedication to ministry over financial gain.

“When a pastor invited Matthew Ngosa to their church to sing but couldn’t pay him, he would not bother that pastor because for Matthew, singing was part of his ministry. He took it as a way of spreading the word of God,” Mumbi told the BBC last week.

Meanwhile, commenting on the situation, preacher Bishop Bilon Kalumbinga expressed frustration with the way gospel artists are treated.

Bishop Kalumbinga posed critical questions: “Why are Christians like this? On the secular space, people and organisations pay for services rendered to them. But in churches, especially among Pentecostals, we seem to take advantage of each other! Why?”

He called for an end to this practice, emphasising that everyone should be compensated for their work.

“When we fail to pay a Gospel Performing Artist or a Preacher, what is going on in our head? How do we think this person survives? How do we think he supports his family?” Kalumbinga asked.

“This is a very sad behavior and we need to stop it. In the future when Artists and Preachers ask for a down payment before they commit, no one should raise an accusing finger. It’s not too much of asking to state that everyone should survive by their occupation. As Christians, we must learn to pay for services rendered to us or to our organisation.”

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba August 6, 2026