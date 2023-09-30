ZAMBIAN FINED K 60,000 OR 2 YEARS WITH HARD LABOUR

…… for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants

Lusaka… Saturday September 30, 2023

The Kabwe Regional Immigration Office has secured the conviction of Bydon Mwambi, a 45-year-old Zambian, for aiding and abetting prohibited immigrants.

He was handed over to the Chibombo Immigration Office by the Police on 16th July 2023 after the Police intercepted a containerized Volvo Truck and Trailer he was driving, carrying 57 undocumented immigrants from the Horn of Africa.

The group, comprising 44 Ethiopians and 13 Somali nationals, was intercepted at Chisamba Police Check Point following a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.

On 26th September 2023, the Kabwe Magistrate, Honourable Kunda, convicted Bydon Mwambi for aiding and abetting prohibited immigrants and sentenced him to a fine of K 60,000 or, in default, two years imprisonment with hard labour.

The Truck and Trailer have since been forfeited to the state.

The Katete Immigration Office, on 20th September 2023, secured the conviction of Ephraim Banda, a 25-year-old Malawian national, for illegal entry and engaging in employment without a Permit and Nedson Tembo, a 35-year-old Zambian, for employing the undocumented Malawian.

The duo was apprehended by the Katete Immigration Office on 13th September 2023, at Chavuka One Section in Katete District at Nedson Tembo’s House, following a tip-off from members of the public.

Investigations revealed that Ephraim Banda entered the country illegally on unknown dates, but between 10th June 2021 and 13th September 2023, and in June 2023, he stayed at Nedson Tembo’s House and was employed as a laborer on Tembo’s farm in Gileya Village.

In the count of unlawful entry in Zambia, Ephraim Banda was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

In the count of engaging in employment without a permit, the Court sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour in addition to a mandatory fine of K 500. Meanwhile, Nedson Tembo was sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour for employing a foreigner whose status does not authorize that person to be employed.

The Isoka Immigration Office, on 22nd September 2023, secured the conviction of a 42-year-old male Somali Driver for failing to comply with the conditions of his Employment Permit contrary to section 34 (c) and 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Bare Sungule Ali, on 14th September 2023 in Isoka District, being a Somali national employed under Shire Motors Limited as a Truck Driver, was found driving a Volvo Fuel Tanker belonging to Rass Transport Limited, thereby going against the condition of his Employment Permit which only permits him to work for Shire Motors Limited.

He was sentenced to pay a fine of K 7,000 or, in default, nine months simple imprisonment. The Kabwe, Katete, and Isoka court outcomes bring the number of convictions secured by the Department of Immigration between 19th and 28th September 2023 to 119.

During this period, the Department apprehended 165 persons for various immigration offences, removed 128 illegal immigrants from the country, and refused 34 foreign nationals entry.

The Department wishes to warn members of the public to desist from aiding, abetting, and harbouring illegal immigrants.

We also want to advise holders of various immigration permits to comply with the terms and conditions of the permits to avoid being penalised.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER