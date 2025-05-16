ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT CONVENE WITH DIPLOMATS OVER THEFT OF DRUGS AND MEDICINES IN PUBLIC HOSPITALS



Today, Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Ambrose Lufuma MP, Minister of Health Hon. Elijah Muchima MP and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Mulambo Haimbe MP hosted a meeting with Ambassadors accredited to Zambia.





Here are the Highlights:



HON. MULAMBO HAIMBE SC, MP



✅Underscored that the discussion would be focused on the theft of medicines and medical supplies in public health facilities and the Forensic Audit Report by Price Waterhouse Coopers which has been finalised and handed over to the security wings for further action.





✅Government is addressing all concerns over management of funds in the health sector and drug pilferage and further action will be taken from a prosecution point of view.





✅President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has taken particular and keen interest in the theft of essential medicines supplies in Public Health facilities.



✅Clarified that prosecution efforts had only just begun in earnest following the delivery of the final audit report





HON. AMBROSE LUFUMA, MP



✅Indicted that steps are being taken to safeguard the country’s healthcare supply chain, improve accountability, and protect essential medicines from systemic theft and diversion.





✅Revealed that a Bill will soon be presented to Parliament and once enacted it will help in combating medical drug theft and strengthen Zambia’s Healthcare Supply Chain.



✅The law will classify pilferage of medicines and drugs as economic crime and will have a higher sentence which will be a deterrent measure.





✅Reiterated that once enacted, theft of medicines, including ARVs and other essential drugs in Zambia will be considered a serious offense and will generally be considered non-bailable.





HON. ELIJAH MUCHIMA MP



✅ The diplomats concerns over the theft of drugs and medicines are as strong as those of President Hakainde Hichilema, who opposes the theft of these commodities.





✅ In this regard, Government last year dissolved the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) board and some senior officers, who are now threatening some legal actions against Government.





✅ Further, 25 of the 75 cases that were opened have resulted in convictions, while investigations are extremely active noting that there will be no sacred cow.





AMBASSADOR OF THE ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT, HER EXCELLENCY MS. MAYADA ESSAM ABDEL RAHMAN



✅Expressed happiness in the manner the Zambian Government handled a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), which involved $24 Million United States Dollars worthy medical supplies deal.





UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR MICHAEL GONZALES



✅Commended President Hakainde Hichilema for taking a bold step of commissioning not just a Forensic Audit but outsourcing it to a globally renowned firm with a good record.





✅ Expressed delight over the soon to be proposed bill that will propose an increase in the number of years one ought to serve when they are found pilfering drugs and medicines.





✅ The United Stated is still undergoing a foreign assistance review for all its non-USAID assistance, and certainly the actions that the Zambian government has taken in response to the issue of drug and medicines pilfering will be factored in to Washington’s deliberation.