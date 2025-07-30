ZAMBIAN GOVT REQUESTS TO VIEW EDGAR LUNGU’S BODY





By Darius Choonya



Lawyers representing the Zambian government in the ongoing case in South Africa regarding the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu have formally requested the Lungu family to allow the identification and authentication of Mr. Lungu’s body, currently kept at a funeral parlour.





In a letter dated July 29, 2025, VFV Attorneys proposed that the process be conducted on any day from today until Friday, August 1, 2025, at a time convenient for all parties involved.





They described the request as a necessary and respectful step to bring clarity to a matter of both public and personal importance.





The lawyers warned that any refusal or failure to provide the required consent would compel the government to question the bona fides of the Lungu family’s position, adding that they would have no choice but to approach the court for appropriate relief.



This request follows a court order issued on June 25, 2025, which stated that only the Lungu family and designated individuals would be permitted to view and inspect the body of the late president.





In this matter, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha is asking the South African High Court to order the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body to Zambia despite opposition from the Lungu family.





Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in South Africa. His body has not yet been buried due to a standoff between his family and the Zambian government.