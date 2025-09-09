Zambian Jews opposes foreign burial of President Lungu

Statement on the Burial and Security of Zambia’s Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu





The Jewish Board of Deputies Zambia issues this statement with deep concern over the current proceedings in South Africa regarding the burial of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





In court, it was argued that “a corpse has no rights.” Such words are not the law of Zambia. They are only an interpretation made in a foreign courtroom. A Head of State does not lose his dignity or his history in death. Once a man has been President, he remains part of the nation’s story forever.





This is why we say clearly: this matter is not only a family dispute. It is about Zambia’s sovereignty, dignity, and security.



Once a President, Always a President



Edgar Chagwa Lungu was Zambia’s Sixth Republican President. Nothing can change that. Benefits can be removed, political debates can continue, but his place in our national record cannot be erased.





History itself teaches us. King David in Israel was judged by God for his failings, yet he remained King David until his death and beyond. His kingship did not disappear with his mistakes. In the same way, Edgar Lungu’s presidency is part of Zambia’s history forever.





The Crucial Issue of Security



The burial of a President is not only about family wishes. It is about the dignity of a nation and the safety of our future.



Imagine this: if Nelson Mandela had died in Zambia, and Zambians told South Africans that they could not bring him home, would South Africa have accepted that? Would it not have caused pain, humiliation, and even anger? The same is true for Zambia today. A President must be buried in his own country.





In Zambia, all presidential graves are guarded day and night. This is because we know that a President, even in death, carries influence and respect. His grave becomes part of our history.



Now we must ask: will South Africa provide 24-hour security for Edgar Lungu’s grave for the next 100 years? If not, who will? Will the family pay for this? If the answer is no, then burying a Zambian President in foreign land is unsafe, undignified, and unacceptable.





The risk is real. Throughout history, graves have been desecrated, bones stolen, and remains dishonored:



The grave of John Scott Harrison, son of a U.S. President, was robbed, forcing the family to hire permanent guards.





Thieves once attempted to steal George Washington’s skull in America, leading to the building of a stronger crypt.



In India, the tomb of Emperor Akbar was broken into, his remains desecrated by rebels.





In Hungary, the bones of former leader János Kádár were stolen in 2007 for political reasons.



Even graves of ordinary people, including people with albinism, have been dug up and desecrated in our own time.





If such things can happen to ordinary citizens and even great leaders elsewhere, what will stop it from happening to a Zambian President buried outside Zambia? And if it ever happens, what will the reaction be? Zambians would rise up. Some might even cross into South Africa to recover his remains. This would cause serious conflict between nations.





The Call to Zambia



This issue goes beyond courts, beyond family disputes, and beyond benefits. It is about our pride as a nation, our unity as a people, and our responsibility to secure our own history.



We therefore call upon the family, the Government, and all Zambians to stand firm on these truths:





1. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was and remains Zambia’s Sixth Republican President.



2. The burial of a President is a national responsibility, not a private matter.



3. All Zambian Presidents must rest on Zambian soil, under Zambian protection.





4. No foreign country can guarantee eternal security for a Zambian President’s grave.



5. Allowing a foreign burial would dishonor Zambia and risk future conflict.





This is not just a lawsuit. It is a test of Zambia’s sovereignty and dignity. If we cannot protect the legacy of our own President, then we are weakening the foundation of our nation.





Let us act wisely, protect our dignity, and ensure that Edgar Lungu is buried in Zambia — where his grave can be honored, guarded, and preserved for generations to come.



Issued by:

Jewish Board of Deputies Zambia