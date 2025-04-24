Zambian Journalists Reject Proposed Statutory Media Regulation, Reaffirm Commitment to Self-Regulation



A unified front of Zambian journalists has firmly opposed the proposed statutory media regulation bill, reiterating their collective commitment to a self-regulatory framework that upholds press freedom, professional ethics, and democratic integrity.



Speaking at a press briefing held at Asama Hotel in Lusaka, prominent journalists Charity M’tonga, Kalunga Mwape, and Jessie delivered a joint statement on behalf of the media fraternity, asserting that Zambian journalists remain steadfast in their support for the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia the democratically mandated body overseeing journalistic standards in the country.



“We are not aware of any other group claiming to represent us in championing alternative forms of regulation,” they declared. “We have fully participated in the development of the Council’s constitution and code of ethics.”



The coalition emphasized that the rapidly evolving media landscape characterized by digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and growing demands for transparency—requires responsive and progressive regulation rather than government overreach.



“As the digital age transforms communication, the urgency for responsive, ethical, inclusive, and forward-looking media regulation has never been greater,” the statement read.



Journalist Margaret delivered a passionate plea against collective punishment of the profession for the actions of a few unethical practitioners.





“Are we going to die professionally because of a few unprofessional journalists? Are we going to allow ourselves to be regulated by the government because of a handful who are not doing the right thing?” she asked. “We know who among us is trained and professional. Must we all suffer because of a few?”



The group also condemned the proposed Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill, citing its secretive drafting process and complete lack of stakeholder consultation.



“We don’t know who drafted it, who was consulted, or who sanctioned it. One thing is clear: we don’t want it,” they asserted.



In a show of unity, the journalists expressed solidarity with civil society organizations including Chapter One Foundation, PANOS, Free Press Initiative, and Catholic Media Services—all of whom have publicly rejected statutory regulation.



They reaffirmed their opposition to the mandatory registration of journalists, arguing that such measures would criminalize freedom of expression and media independence.



The collective extended gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for his consistent public support for self-regulation, urging all stakeholders to align with his democratic stance.



MISA Zambia Chairperson Lauren Mwanza Chisanga reinforced the media’s pivotal role in national development.



“We are the future. We know the path we want for journalism in Zambia,” she said. “There are already enough laws to regulate the media, including our own code of ethics. We must uphold these—not introduce new laws that stifle our voices.”



Looking ahead, the journalist coalition announced intentions to engage with the Media Owners Association of Zambia to address broader industry issues, including harmonized conditions of service.



“We present this statement on behalf of every journalist committed to responsible, ethical, and independent media in Zambia,” they concluded.



April 24, 2025

By Esther Yobe

KUMWESU