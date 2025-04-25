EDITOR’S CHOICE- Zambian Journalists Slam “Bogus” Bill and Disown Media Liaison Committee: “They Don’t Speak for Us”



Zambia’s media community is sounding the alarm over what they describe as a deceptive and dangerous attempt to hijack journalism under the guise of professionalism and they are not holding back.



In a blistering press briefing held in Lusaka, leading journalists and media advocates took aim at the proposed Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill, warning that it is nothing more than an assault on media independence.



At the center of the backlash is a little-known group calling itself the Media Liaison Committee (MLC) the same group aggressively pushing for the bill’s passage. But journalists across the country have made one thing absolutely clear, the MLC does not speak for them.



“Misinformation is dangerous. The Media Liaison Committee does not represent Zambian journalists. They represent themselves,” declared MISA Zambia Chairperson Lauren Mwanza Chisanga. “We will not allow any group to use false representation to legitimize control over our profession.”



Chisanga warned that the proposed law is a smokescreen designed to smother press freedom under a false banner of order and ethics. “There are already enough laws regulating the media. This bill isn’t about improvement, it’s about control.”



And journalist Francis Chipalo also took the opportunity to shift the spotlight to the real crisi, exploitative working conditions faced by media practitioners.



“Let’s be honest: the biggest threat to ethical journalism in Zambia is poverty,” Chipalo said. “We are paid poorly, irregularly, and treated like expendables. How do you expect a journalist living hand to mouth to uphold ethics?”



He continued, “How about addressing the exploitation in newsrooms instead of chasing shadows with this bill? A motivated, well-paid journalist is the foundation of a strong, ethical media, not more unnecessary frameworks.”



Chipalo challenged media owners to prioritize fair pay and improved working conditions.



“We are not your enemies. We’re your partners in national development. Start acting like it.”



The press briefing brought together a strong media front, including Charity M’tonga, Kalunga Mwape, and Jessie Bwalya all of whom denounced the bill and discredited the MLC’s claim to legitimacy.



“No one elected the MLC. No journalist I know recognizes them. They are pushing a bill we did not ask for, did not contribute to, and absolutely do not support,” Bwalya stated.



“This is a hostile takeover. They want to impose control from the shadows using borrowed voices. We are saying: enough.”



The journalists also expressed solidarity with civil society partners like Chapter One Foundation, Media institute of Southern Africa, PANOS, Free Press Initiative, and Catholic Media Services all of whom have rejected the bill as unconstitutional and anti-freedom.



“This bill criminalizes journalism. It undermines everything we’ve fought for. And it must be rejected by the media, by Parliament, and by the people,” M’tonga declared.



Journalists reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia, the only body created by and for journalists, through a democratic and transparent process.



In their final message, the journalists sent out a clear and defiant declaration:



“We are not begging. We are demanding. Keep your hands off our profession. We will not allow ourselves to be regulated by proxies, opportunists, or puppets. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand for Zambia.”



April 24, 2025

By Esther Yobe & Edwin Daka

©️ KUMWESU