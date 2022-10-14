Zambian judiciary to consider broadcast of court cases

The Zambian judiciary has announced that it is considering allowing public interest court cases to be broadcast live.



Acording to chief justice Mumba Malila, the judiciary Policy Committee will convene in the first quarter of next year to discuss this matter.



Dr. Malila says there are a few things that the judiciary will need to consider before allowing broadcast court proceedings, such as security.

The Chief justice said this during the judiciary media engagement in Lusaka.



Meanwhile, Dr. Malila has called for positive and fair criticism from members of the public on outcomes of certain court matters.

Credit: Diamond TV Zambia