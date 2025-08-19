ZAMBIAN MEDIA CEO SPEAKS OUT ON POLITICAL INTERFERENCE, THREATS, AND DEMONS OF POLITICS





Kennedy K. Mambwe, CEO of KBN TV, has given a candid account of the challenges faced by private media and businesses in Zambia, alleging pervasive political interference, intimidation, and systemic favoritism that he says stifle innovation, economic growth, and journalistic independence.





In a statement titled “Face to Face With the Demons of Politics, A First-Hand Account of Silent Political Battles in Zambian Businesses”, Mambwe described how media houses and entrepreneurs are often forced to either conform to political expectations or face economic and legal consequences.





“For the past six years, I have run a media business employing 19 young Zambians. During this time, I have witnessed firsthand how political toxicity can suffocate creativity and development. It is either you conform and thrive or speak the truth and face invisible shadows of political demons,” Mambwe said.





He highlighted instances where political actors allegedly attempted to buy off his media company, as well as situations where advertising support critical for media sustainability was linked to perceived political loyalty rather than merit. “The moment a media house is perceived as anti-government, access to business support dries up,” he added.





Mambwe recounted his struggles to access funding from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), describing how politically connected individuals were able to access resources while his business proposals were ignored. “This political patronage undermines national development and fairness in business,” he said.





The media CEO also shared experiences of intimidation and harassment, including a 2022 break-in at KBN studios, which he described as a politically motivated attempt to force the station to close. Despite ongoing investigations by police, no arrests have been made.





Mambwe said that even his staff and guest analysts have faced threats. He cited a recent incident where Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa, a resident analyst on KBN TV, received anonymous calls warning him to stop appearing on the station’s analysis program. “These threats are designed to silence truth and manipulate public discourse,” Mambwe said.





He criticized the broader private sector, noting that businesses dependent on government favors for contracts, tax incentives, or other benefits are often forced to align politically to survive. “Boardroom decisions have become politically influenced, limiting independent business growth,” he said.





Mambwe traced the origins of these challenges to successive governments, pointing out that issues of political capture and patronage have persisted across the MMD, PF, and UPND regimes. “No matter the party in power, the rules of political loyalty often override merit and integrity,” he said.





He argued that these practices have created a culture of “eat now, worry later,” where short-term gains are prioritized over accountability, morality, and long-term national development. Citizens and businesses often feel compelled to ignore wrongdoing to secure opportunities or survival.





Mambwe expressed concern about the impact on media independence, saying that journalism cannot thrive under constant political pressure. “Good journalists exist, but they are often constrained by the invisible forces shaping business support and access to resources,” he said.





Reflecting on his personal journey, Mambwe described how he left formal employment at Zamtel to pursue his childhood passion, building KBN TV from scratch while navigating political and financial hurdles. “Every decision, every investment, was a gamble in a system skewed by politics,” he said.





He concluded by urging citizens, media houses, and stakeholders to confront these systemic challenges. “If we cannot fight the demons of politics from outside, one day we will be forced to fight them from within. We must restore integrity, fairness, and accountability in business and governance,” Mambwe warned.



