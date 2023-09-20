Zambian national appears in a Zimbabwe court

A Zambian citizen, Kimbungwe Yub Ibrah (28), appeared before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera, facing two charges of trafficking Ugandan nationals into Zimbabwe. Ibrah was remanded in custody until September 21, as bail was opposed by the State.

According to the prosecutor, Pardon Dziva, between 2021 and 2023, Ibrah deceived Dennis Mageya, a Ugandan national, by falsely claiming that he had arranged a job for him in Zimbabwe. Ibrah assured Mageya’s parents that he had secured the job, obtained a passport, and would cover his travel expenses.

In August 2022, Ibrah reportedly paid for Mageya’s journey from Uganda to Zambia via Tanzania and then smuggled him into Zimbabwe, where they resided in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare. Ibrah allegedly exploited Mageya by making him distribute flyers advertising himself as a traditional healer, Sekuru Banda, offering healing services. Mageya was also coerced into withdrawing money from three foreign currency money transfer accounts opened fraudulently using his information. If Mageya failed to withdraw money, he was allegedly denied food.

Mageya was eventually arrested on August 3 for overstaying in Zimbabwe, and he disclosed the circumstances that led to his stay in the country.

In a separate case, Ibrah supposedly misled Muddathiru Sserugga, another Ugandan, into believing that he had facilitated his travel to South Africa for study. Ibrah organized Sserugga’s travel through Zambia via Tanzania, eventually reaching Zimbabwe, where he stayed with Ibrah.

Ibrah allegedly provided Sserugga with a cell phone and instructed him to create a Facebook account under the name Ruth Kereke for motor vehicle advertisements. It is claimed that Ibrah used Sserugga in fraudulent activities while promising him a trip to South Africa. Sserugga was later arrested for violating immigration laws.

