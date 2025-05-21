Zambian Parliamentary Committee Pays Courtesy Call to High Commission During Benchmarking Tour





Nairobi, Kenya | 20 May 2025 – Members of the Committee on Parastatal Bodies from the Zambian Parliament, currently on a benchmarking study tour in Kenya, today paid a courtesy call to the Zambian High Commission in Nairobi.

The delegation, led by Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP for Mansa, Hon. Brian Mundubile, MP for Mporokoso and Shiwangandu MP Hon Steven Kampyongo was warmly received by His Excellency Mr. Alfred Musemuna, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya, along with senior mission staff.





The visit served as both a diplomatic courtesy and an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest while the committee conducts its study tour of Kenyan parliamentary and governance institutions.

During the meeting, discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on Zambia’s potential to learn from Kenya’s successful tourism sector.





Hon. Dr. Chilufya noted that the benchmarking tour aims to identify best practices that could enhance the performance of Zambia’s parastatal sector. “Our engagement with Kenyan institutions provides valuable insights that we can adapt to our context,” he stated. The High Commissioner reaffirmed the mission’s readiness to facilitate such knowledge exchange initiatives between the two nations.





The committee’s study tour forms part of Zambia’s broader efforts to improve public sector efficiency by learning from regional counterparts. Their itinerary includes engagements with various Kenyan government bodies and parliamentary committee.